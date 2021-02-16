WATCH: Mamou continues Mardi Gras run despite sub-freezing temperatures

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Below-freezing temperatures didn’t stop one Mardi Gras krewe from performing their annual run this morning.
Temperatures in the teens did not stop some from taking part in the annual Mamou Mardi Gras run.
While there were fewer participants this year due to the weather and the pandemic, some still saddled up their horse and hit the countryside surrounding Mamou.
