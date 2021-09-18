WATCH LIVE: The Tri-State Fair Parade in Downtown Amarillo

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Top Stories
The fastest-selling new and used cars in August
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes Southern California
Video
Police ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters, prepared to call in National Guard
‘Brian is not missing, he’s hiding’: Search continues for fiancé of Gabby Petito
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Scherzer unbeaten with Dodgers, faces Reds
Top Stories
Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves
In 4th decade playing Ryder Cup, Garcia still going strong
McNealy holes out for eagle on last, leads at Silverado
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday for Angels
Studio 4
What’s Happening
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
Thirsty Thursdays
Top Stories
Blue Crane Bakery Highlights Fall/Pumpkin Treats, Previews San Jacinto Art Event
Video
Top Stories
Lonestar Founder Reflects on Amarillo Concert, Life on the Road
Video
WTAMU Theatre Performing “You on the Moors Now”
Video
M&R Liquor Features Fall Selection, Hosting Raffle to Buffalo Trace Distillery
Video
The Amarillo Symphony Hosting Awadagin Pratt for Upcoming Concert
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Breast Cancer
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Heart of the High Plains
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Hunger Action Month
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
We Remember
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Keeping It Clean
Contests
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Cycle City Endurocross VIP Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: The Tri-State Fair Parade in Downtown Amarillo
News
Posted:
Sep 18, 2021 / 09:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2021 / 10:01 AM CDT
Watch the Tri-State Fair Parade live from Downtown Amarillo.
Video Forecast
Weekend Weather Outlook
Video
Tri-State Fair Viewer Appreciation
Don't Miss
Watch: Kids rescued after hours inside hot car in Ohio; mother arrested
Video
Meat vending machine serves raw cuts, late-night snacks in Florida
Video
Newlyweds send $240 bill to no-show wedding guests
Australian mourns beloved aunt with sheep formed into a giant heart
Horse escapes racetrack, runs on highway in Kentucky
Watch: Police, mom acts fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Video: Visitor jumps into alligator tank to save attacked handler in Utah