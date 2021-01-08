WATCH LIVE: SpaceX schedules second Starship static fire

South Padre Island, (TEXAS)—SpaceX has fired up its newest Starship prototype in Boca Chica, Texas.
SpaceX is conducting a triple-engine static fire test with Starship SN9. If all goes well, a successful test will clear the way for a test flight in the coming days.
On Wednesday, the SN9 vehicle’s three engines lit up for about one second at 5:07 p.m. during a static-fire test.
SpaceX said its developing a Starship to take people and payloads to the moon, Mars and other distant destinations.
(Credit: NASASpaceflight)