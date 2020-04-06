WATCH: Governor Abbott Provides COVID-19 Update in Austin

NEW YORK (AP) — The steep rise in coronavirus deaths in New York appears to be leveling off in a possible sign that social distancing is working in the most lethal hot spot in the U.S., the governor said Monday — a trend that seems to have taken hold more convincingly in hard-hit Italy, Spain and France.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients who require ventilators. But he warned that people must continue to abide by the social distancing and lockdown measures