WATCH LIVE: Democratic Leaders Announces Impeachment Articles

News
Posted: / Updated:
Nancy Pelosi, Jerrold Nadler

FILE – In this March 7, 2019, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is moving to the forefront of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, starting with a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 4 to examine the “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Watch live: After weeks of impeachment inquiry hearings, Democratic leaders are expected to announce specific articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. 

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss