REPLAY: City COVID-19 briefing gives update on numbers in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Monday’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, officials discussed many topics concerning the number of cases in the Amarillo area, and if we have hit the peak number of cases yet. They also discussed the arrival of the CDC strike force sometime on Monday and the triple-digit increase of cases we have seen in the last week.

That strike force could be located at the Amarillo Civic Center or Tri-State Fairgrounds to take over testings.

“The truth is, it’s fluid. They are arriving today and we will be in discussion with them. We know the issues we have and we are prepared to discuss those issues with them and see what their strategies are,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Dr.Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority, added even with those triple-digit increases, we are not at our peak yet and we will see more cases as time goes on.

“I think that’s difficult to say,” Dr. Milton said. “I would say we’re not quite peaking yet and what we will be watching is the number of new cases over the next week or two and I think in retrospective when we peak.”

The city added that with more testing being done of both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, case numbers will increase as well.

“We do know we will see an increase increase numbers of positives at this point, we’re not exactly sure what those numbers will be, but our team stands ready to response,” said Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health.

City Manager Jared Miller said the National Guard was also on hand Saturday and Sunday at the Tri-State Fairgrounds to assist with coronavirus testing and tested 200 people.

Watch today’s briefing in full:

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:10 p.m. on May 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry19
Dallam1312
Deaf Smith3711
Donley258
Gray6716
Hansford1121
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter876980
Quay41
Randall296369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas236274
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,14228426
