Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees votes to fill both vacancies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees has voted to fill two vacancies on the board at tonight’s special meeting.

Kayla Mendez was appointed to fill one vacancy with a 4-1 vote. David Nance was appointed to fill the second vacancy with a 5-0 vote.

Mendez and Nance will serve out the rest of the term which expires in May 2021. They can choose to run for re-election after the terms expire.

