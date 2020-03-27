City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The city of Amarillo is now reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Potter County.

Four people are currently hospitalized at Northwest Texas Hosptial. Three of them are in the ICU and the fourth person was recently taken off of a ventilator.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains:

  • Randall County – 3
  • Potter County – 2
  • Oldham County – 2
  • Deaf Smith County – 2
  • Castro County – 6
  • Swisher County – 1
  • Curry County – 1

The only death attributed to COVID-19 on the High Plains is from Oldham County.

