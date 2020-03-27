City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The city of Amarillo is now reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Potter County.
Four people are currently hospitalized at Northwest Texas Hosptial. Three of them are in the ICU and the fourth person was recently taken off of a ventilator.
The total number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains:
- Randall County – 3
- Potter County – 2
- Oldham County – 2
- Deaf Smith County – 2
- Castro County – 6
- Swisher County – 1
- Curry County – 1
The only death attributed to COVID-19 on the High Plains is from Oldham County.
