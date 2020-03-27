City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The city of Amarillo is now reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Potter County.

Four people are currently hospitalized at Northwest Texas Hosptial. Three of them are in the ICU and the fourth person was recently taken off of a ventilator.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains:

Randall County – 3

Potter County – 2

Oldham County – 2

Deaf Smith County – 2

Castro County – 6

Swisher County – 1

Curry County – 1

The only death attributed to COVID-19 on the High Plains is from Oldham County.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: