City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 update for July 29

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our area, we are getting an update on the hospitalization numbers at local hospitals.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss