City of Amarillo Council meeting 6/16/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A meeting of the Amarillo City Council will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. This week’s meeting will be a video conference hosted through Zoom.
For information about topics covered in this week’s City Council Meeting, find the June 16, 2020 agenda here:
Amarillo City Council 6/16/2020 Full Agenda
