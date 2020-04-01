WATCH: Amarillo Area Public Health Board’s Emergency Meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) is closed to the public but they want you to know that our fur-friends that are waiting for a fur-ever home are in good hands.

Dr. Katheryn Wrubel with Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare said the facility is, "following best practices through the National Animal Care and Control which is a group that oversees shelter and animal control, so we're utilizing and following best practices so we have the most positive outcomes."