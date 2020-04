ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —More than 500 people from the Abilene Christian University community came together virtually to sing a song of comfort and hope.

Click the video above to watch and listen to the virtual rendition.

The video includes current students, friends of ACU and ACU alumni.

The choir sings “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” by Peter C. Lutkin and was coordinated by ACU Choirs and ACU Student Productions.