AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo released information regarding a wastewater spill at the Hollywood wastewater treatment Plant.

According to a COA press release, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the spill occurred and at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the spill was contained.

Officials said the flow and organics loading became a burden to the treatment system causing discharge. COA detailed that the discharge released 275,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40 near the Hollywood Wastewater Treatment Plant.

COA added that the runoff traveling to Playa Lake 40 was disinfected with the addition of chlorine disinfection tablets.

The release stated that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city with a goal to minimize environmental impacts.