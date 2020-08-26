Wastewater collection facility spill contained, City of Amarillo says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A spill Tuesday from wastewater collection facility near I-40 and Lakeside Drive has been contained.

According to the City of Amarillo, the spill originated from Life Station 29.

Officials said the spill was due to a pump malfunction.

Repairs were made Tuesday evening, and the lift station is now operational.

The city said the volume of the spill was an estimated 250,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewaters, and flowed into a storm sewer and into Playa Lake #26.

City officials said all wastewater has been contained and disinfectant has been placed on the spill area.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

More from MyHighPlains.com: