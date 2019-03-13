News

Warning Sirens May Sound Due to High Winds; Not Actually Sounding, Officials say

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 04:09 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is reporting that some emergency sirens may be sounding as if they have been activated.

Officials said this is due to the high winds blowing through them, and they are not being sounded or activated. 

They said residents will be able to tell a difference in the sound created by wind versus the actual activation. 

 

