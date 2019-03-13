Warning Sirens May Sound Due to High Winds; Not Actually Sounding, Officials say
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is reporting that some emergency sirens may be sounding as if they have been activated.
Officials said this is due to the high winds blowing through them, and they are not being sounded or activated.
They said residents will be able to tell a difference in the sound created by wind versus the actual activation.
@AmarilloOEM has had reports that the Emergency Warning Sirens sound as if they are being activated – this is due to high winds blowing through them. They are not being sounded or activated. Citizens will be able to tell a difference in noise created by wind vs activation.— CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) March 13, 2019
More Stories
-
GENEVA (AP) - Attacks on Ebola treatment centers in eastern Congo…
-
Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford…
-
Two innocent motorists were killed and multiple undocumented…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-