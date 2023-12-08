Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Tis the season to be jolly–but for some, the holiday season isn’t necessarily all things merry and bright. Anxiety, depression, and P-T-S-D are the three most common struggles during the holiday months.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as S.A.D., is a condition in which some people experience a serious mood change around the time summer ends, and fall begins. If you notice a loved one becoming distant this season, Nick Molnar, a clinician at Thriveworks in Waco, says pay attention to their behavior.

“A lack of interest in things that someone is normally pretty engaged in, feeling lethargic, just like low energy,” he says.

If you see them struggling to complete daily living activities like showering, brushing their teeth, doing laundry or even eating, these could be signs they’re dealing with S.A.D.– which generally starts in the fall and can last until the spring.

“This is opposed to major depressive disorder, which might be just either scattered throughout the year or always throughout the year,” says Molnar.

He says unlike major depressive disorder, symptoms of S.A.D. begin within the October to December timeframe. Often times, depression is worsened by feeling misunderstood by loved ones and hearing things like “Just man up! Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! Figure it out! We’ve all been sad before, muscle through it!”

Instead, Molnar says to create a safe environment for them to share their feelings. Don’t assume anything. Start a conversation. Ask questions.

“Start with something like ‘hey, I’ve noticed, or, it seems like,’ and then just kind of leave it open ended like that,” he says.

If complete understanding is absent–replace it with sympathy.

“Really with kindness and love. That’s how you approach it,” says Molnar.