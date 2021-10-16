Warming trend for the next few days

Good evening, folks!

A quiet and calm end to our Saturday as temps this evening are in the 60s and 70s. We did see highs for the area in the 70s. Temps will continue to climb as we get closer to Monday and Tuesday. A high pressure over the lone star state will allow those temps to continue to rise before our next front moves into the region Tuesday into Wednesday. For Sunday, breezy and seasonal temps in the forecast. Gusty winds up to 25 mph but greater as we get into Tuesday.

Hope everyone enjoys the nice weekend.

Maria Pasillas

