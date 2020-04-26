Warm start to final week of April

Sunday we will be warm in the low 80’s but breezy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. Monday will be calmer with varying winds but warmer in the mid 80’s until a cold front moves in, dropping our temperatures ever so slightly back into the low 80’s until another significant warm up following Wednesday which will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Thursday will climb to the upper 80’s and breezy, Friday will be getting into the mid to upper 90’s and breezy. Saturday we will be in the low 90’s and breezy with increasing clouds periodically. Have a great weekend!