Warm and sunny week ahead

Good Evening and happy Labor Day!

We saw an absolutely stunning afternoon and overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see comfortable and clear conditions. Overnight tonight lows will drop down into the 60s and we’ll see mostly clear skies overhead.

Tuesday morning will start off mild and pleasant followed by another hot and sunny afternoon. Day time highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s leading to another above-average afternoon.

Looking forward to the week ahead we continue to see highs in the 90s and lots of sunshine through to the weekend.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy