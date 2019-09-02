Warm and sunny week ahead

1  of  2
Fair

Amarillo

90°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

92°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

93°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

92°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening and happy Labor Day!

We saw an absolutely stunning afternoon and overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see comfortable and clear conditions. Overnight tonight lows will drop down into the 60s and we’ll see mostly clear skies overhead.

Tuesday morning will start off mild and pleasant followed by another hot and sunny afternoon. Day time highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s leading to another above-average afternoon.

Looking forward to the week ahead we continue to see highs in the 90s and lots of sunshine through to the weekend.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

