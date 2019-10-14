Warm and sunny Columbus Day

Good Morning!
We’re seeing a lovely start to the day full of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Later this afternoon we’ll continue to see clear skies and sunshine with highs topping out in the 80s throughout the region.
Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can because overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning a cold front will sweep across the region dropping highs back down into the 60s.
As we finish out the rest of the workweek we see more sunshine and temperatures back up into the 80s.
Thank you for logging on and have a great day!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy
AG FORECAST
Temperature:
Normal High: 73°
Normal Low: 45°
Record High: 94° / 1968
Record Low: 31° / 1969
Soil Temperatures:
2″: 56°
6″: 61°
Precipitation:
24 Hours: 0.00″
Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.60″
Year to Date: 23.47″ / +5.50″
Drying Potential: High
Pan Evaporation: 0.21″
AM Humidity: 48%
PM Humidity: 30%