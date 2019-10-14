Warm and sunny Columbus Day

News
Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a lovely start to the day full of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Later this afternoon we’ll continue to see clear skies and sunshine with highs topping out in the 80s throughout the region.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can because overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning a cold front will sweep across the region dropping highs back down into the 60s.

As we finish out the rest of the workweek we see more sunshine and temperatures back up into the 80s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 73°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 94° / 1968

Record Low: 31° / 1969

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 56°

6″: 61°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.60″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +5.50″

Drying Potential: High

Pan Evaporation: 0.21″

AM Humidity: 48%

PM Humidity: 30%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss