Wanted Wednesday – Sean Hargrove

Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 34-year-old Sean Thomas Hargrove.
Hargrove is wanted out of Randall County on three warrants:
- Probation Violation – MTR / Forgery of a Financial Instrument Elderly, Enhanced
- Driving With an Invalid License
- No Insurance
Hargrove is 5’9″, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.
Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.