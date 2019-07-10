Wanted Wednesday – Sean Hargrove

Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 34-year-old Sean Thomas Hargrove.

Hargrove is wanted out of Randall County on three warrants:

Probation Violation – MTR / Forgery of a Financial Instrument Elderly, Enhanced Driving With an Invalid License No Insurance

Hargrove is 5’9″, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.