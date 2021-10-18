Wanted man accused of Sexual Assault of a Child, Trafficking of a Minor

MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to apprehend a wanted man.

33-year-old Shawn Allen is 5’5″ and weighs 145 pounds. He is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child, as well as Trafficking of a Minor.

Allen is known to frequent the Madisonville and Midway areas. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who assists Allen in eluding authorities will be charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

If you have any information on Allen’s whereabouts, you can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755, or dial 9-1-1.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office