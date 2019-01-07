Want To Lose Weight? Diet Over Exercise

The new year is underway, and many of you may have set a resolution of losing weight.

But when it comes to reducing the pounds, experts say diet is far more important than exercise.

An investigator for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says the average person burns just five to 15 percent of their daily calories through exercise.

Not only that, but exercise increases your appetite, and that could sabotage all those sit-ups and crunches.

According to Harvard Medical School, a 185-pound person burns 200 calories in 30 minutes of walking.

All that can be undone by eating four chocolate chip cookies or one-and-a-half scoops of ice cream.

So while experts say exercise is important, diet is a much more important lifestyle factor.