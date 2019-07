Walmart is reportedly turning to virtual reality to help hire new middle managers.

The company is using a VR headset for a skills assessment to see how workers handle scenarios like an angry shopper or a messy aisle, and also collects data on body movement and attention according to the “Wall Street Journal”.

VR training is being used more often in a variety of industries to educate workers or to assess the technical qualifications of high-skilled workers like pilots or electricians.