Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘dirty lemon’

(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.
The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.
It’s pretty pricey — a one-time purchase of six bottles cost sixty five dollars — that’s nearly eleven dollars a bottle.
But at Walmart the drink will be cheaper.
Each bottle will cost $6.99.
The retailer plans to sell three varieties — dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.
