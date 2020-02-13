Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘dirty lemon’

(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.

The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.

It’s pretty pricey — a one-time purchase of six bottles cost sixty five dollars — that’s nearly eleven dollars a bottle.

But at Walmart the drink will be cheaper.

Each bottle will cost $6.99.

The retailer plans to sell three varieties — dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.

