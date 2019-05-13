Walmart, Target explore CBD oil products

Big-box retailers may be taking steps toward selling products that contain cannabidiol - a compound commonly known as CBD.

CBC is an ingredient found in marijuana plants.

It doesn't get you high, but users have said it relieves pain as well as anxiety, and helps combat insomnia.

The New York Post is reporting top executives at major chains such as Walmart and Target have been meeting with the makers of products that are infused with CBD.

Those items include drinks, gummy bears, and creams.

The Post says the chains are requesting samples of products containing the compound, along with lab results and pricing information.

This, despite the fact the Food and Drug Administration said in December it's illegal to spike food and beverages with CBD or THC — the ingredient in marijuana that gets you high.

The newspaper says major retailers are trying to get a share of the exploding CBD industry, which is expected to be worth more than two billion dollars by next year.