Walmart rolls out credit card to compete with Amazon

(FOX NEWS) – Walmart is rolling out a new credit card designed to compete with cards from Apple and Amazon.

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard will be available to shoppers starting September 24th.

Walmart says it’s an upgrade to it’s existing credit card, and was designed with online shopping in mind.

The card comes with an introductory offer of 5-percent back on purchases made at the big-box store using Walmart pay, the retailer’s mobile pay app, for the first 12 months after approval.

Like other Capital One cards, it comes with no foreign transaction fees.

It also has no annual fees, but does carry a variable annual percentage rate depending on a person’s credit.

Customers also get 2-percent cash back for charges outside of Walmart on restaurants and travel and 1-percent back on all other purchases.