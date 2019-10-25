Walmart launches single-serve meals

(FOX NEWS) — After successfully launching meal kits in select stores last year, Walmart is cooking up another hassle-free meal solution for customers.

New single-serve meals will arrive in more than 2,000 stores this week. The fresh, restaurant-quality meals will be available in the Walmart deli.

Walmart estimates the average customer makes approximately 250 food decisions each day.

Customers are busier than ever and often eating on the go – in the car, on the sidelines at practice or between carpool shifts.

These meals offer a convenient, fresh solution in single-serve portions.

Each is available for $6 and was developed in the kitchen of Walmart’s Culinary and Innovation Center. Just heat them up, and you’ve got a delicious meal in 5 minutes.

In total, there are 14 different meals available, including: Homestyle Meatloaf, Grilled Sirloin Steak, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Five Cheese Stuffed Shells, Beef Brisket w/ BBQ Sauce, Pork w/ BBQ Sauce, Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Carbonara, Italian-Style Chicken, Chipotle Chicken, Southwest Style Burrito, Orange Chicken, General Tso’s Chicken and Teriyaki Beef.