Walmart is selling a Reese’s variety pack

Good news for peanut butter lovers. You can now buy a box full of 6 different types of your favorite candy bar.

Calling all Reese’s fans.

You can now get all your favorite sweet treats with one purchase.

Walmart wants to give you a peanut butter overload offering a variety pack that includes 6 different kinds of Reese’s candies.

Here’s all the types you get Reese’s Cups, White Chocolate Cups, Big Cups, Reese’s Pieces Cups, Reese’s Pieces Candies and Reese’s Sticks.

But don’t race off to your nearest Walmart, they’re not there.

Instead, sit down to your computer, tablet or smartphone and order online for delivery.

The pack costs about 23 dollars.