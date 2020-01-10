Walmart hosts free wellness event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Walmart is hosting a free wellness event in stores across the country on Saturday, January, 11.

Walmart will also offer low-cost flu shots and free health screenings.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, flu-like illness remains widespread across Texas, with the number of patient visits due to flu-like symptoms on the rise.

More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.

The free health screenings will include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision.

The health event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

