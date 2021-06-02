Walmart extending hours that were cut during pandemic

(KXAN) — Tuesday mornings at Walmart stores nationwide will still be reserved for seniors, but starting Saturday June 5, the retail giant will open its doors at 6 a.m. all other mornings of the week.
The new operating hours will be a readjustment after the store slashed them at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior hours, a development born during the pandemic, will continue despite dropping infection rates, Walmart told USA Today.
Walmart no longer requires masks for customers who are vaccinated, however, stores will follow local or state mask mandates that are in place.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amazon announces the date for Prime Day 2021
- Iran’s largest warship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
- What should the Amarillo Zoo name their new bear cub – Sasha, Mesa, or Coco?
- AutoInc donates $17,700 to 24 Hours in the Canyon, aims to support local cancer survivors
- Center City of Amarillo to begin ‘High Noon on the Square’ today