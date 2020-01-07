Walgreens Flu Index® lists Amarillo as experiencing high flu activity in December

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Walgreens Flu Index shows the 2019-2020 flu season is in full force in Amarillo.
According to the index, Amarillo was fifth in the country for flu activity.
The index uses Walgreens’ prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat the flu across thousands of Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide. In addition to the top markets and states, the Flu Index also ranks the markets and states experiencing the greatest gains in activity on a week-over-week basis.
Texas came in third overall state-wise and account for nearly half of the markets in the top 10 for flu activity.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to protect yourself and loved ones is by getting a flu shot every season, ideally before the flu starts to spread in your community.
