Waking Up Early May Be The Key To Happiness

A poll looked into sleeping habits and found people who wake up early generally feel more energetic and confident, enjoy cooking and believe in love at first sight.

Early birds also have more sex per week on average, compared to their late-night counterparts.

Night owls, on the other hand, were more likely to be shy and sarcastic, more likely to use Instagram and to believe in ghosts.

They were also more likely to be single, whereas early birds were more likely to be married and have children living in the house.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sleepopolis in advance of World Sleep Day on March 15.