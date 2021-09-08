Waco PD arrests wanted felon affiliated with gang activity

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers successfully take down a wanted felon.

An officer on duty was patrolling the area near the 1400 block of North 10th Street Tuesday night, and recognized a wanted person from a list the department maintains of those who have outstanding warrants. Officers also know this suspect to be involved in gang activity.

When the wanted person was approached by Waco PD officers, the suspect fled on foot. While running, a pistol fell out of his waistband – which was later identified as stolen. Officers then set up an perimeter where they believed the suspect was hiding.

A K-9 was also called to the scene to help find the suspect. After the suspect was made aware a K-9 would be used to help detain him, he tried running again. Officers noticed him trying to run once more – and not realizing there was a perimeter set, he was met with officers who took him into custody.

The suspect is charged with recovery of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest on foot, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, evading in motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.

Source: Waco Police Department