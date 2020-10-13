FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) Many are sounding off online about voting machines down in Fort Bend County.
County Judge KP George expressed is “extreme disappointment” via Twitter.
Folks in the area are also coming up with conclusions of their own about the matter.
Meanwhile, as word spreads about the machines’ down, lines are longer than usual.
The topic is rending online at this hour.
