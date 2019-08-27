Vote on a new room for the Clue mansion

News

The iconic board game is getting renovated for the first time since its 1949 release. Hasbro wants fans to help design the new room in the mysterious mansion.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – An iconic board game is getting a makeover and you can help choose the new design.

Hasbro is renovating the Clue Mansion for the first time since the murder mystery game’s 1949 release.

In a partnership with home design website Houzz, the toymaker unleashing four potential options for the new room a guest room, bathroom, a modern update of the hall, or a drawing-room.

In honor of the game’s 70th anniversary, the companies are asking the public to pick the winning design.

Clue fans have until September 9th to cast their vote on houzz.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss