Volunteers Needed for PIT Count Homeless Survey

In order to address the homeless situation in Amarillo, an accurate picture of the homeless is needed. For example, how many individuals are homeless in Amarillo? Where are they? What are their needs?

This is why the “Point in Time Count” (PIT Count) is important – and how volunteers in Amarillo can help.

PIT Count is a national initiative required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). During a 24-hour period on Jan. 24 (from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.), volunteers will go across Amarillo and distribute a survey to individuals living on the street and people residing in shelters. This survey provides valuable information, including the number of homeless in Amarillo. The results of this survey are part of the HUD funding process. Participation in the survey is voluntary.

An informational meeting about PIT Count is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 11) from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Room 275 of the Simms Municipal Building, 808 S. Buchanan St. Volunteers can sign up for PIT Count at the meeting. Donations are also needed