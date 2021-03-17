Voices of March : The Voice of the Virginia Cavaliers-Dave Koehn

ROANOKE, Va.(WFXR)–WFXR Sports has a new segment with The Big Tournament tipping off in March. To get you ready for the Tournament, Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell interviews some of the play-by-play voices in the state with “Voices of March”. In this edition, Jermaine caught up with the Voice of the Virginia Cavaliers in Dave Koehn.

In July of 2008 Dave Koehn joined Virginia Sports Properties as the director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer for Cavalier radio broadcasts. He is the “Voice of the Cavaliers” for the Virginia football and men’s basketball teams.

A graduate of the University of Kansas school of Broadcast Journalism, Koehn got his start doing play-by-play for football, basketball and baseball on KJHK in Lawrence, KS. He spent four years in Texas where he was the voice for Sam Houston State University football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball and then the voice for Texas Lutheran University football, basketball and baseball.

Prior to going to work for Virginia Sports Properties, Koehn worked as the voice for University of Vermont men’s basketball broadcasts, as well as serving as the play-by-play voice for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Koehn and his wife, Ashley, reside in Charlottesville.