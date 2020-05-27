Virus can’t be transmitted through mosquitoes

(CNN) — While mosquitos can transmit a variety of diseases it doesn’t seem COVID-19 is one of them.

The World Health Organization says there’s no evidence that coronavirus spreads through mosquito bites.

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads mostly from person to person.

It’s usually through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

