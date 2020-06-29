Virtual Summer Camps on the Rise Amid the Coronavirus

With many in-person summer camps canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are taking their programs online!

(NBC News) The dog days of summer are here, but many warm weather activities are off the table due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, there’s a growing number of digital summer camps available to keep them busy while social distancing.

According to Google, online searches for virtual summer camps have surged in recent weeks.

The CampCloud is one of many online interactive programs available. Kids ages 6 to 15 can sign up for a camp such as Suburban Survival or Humanity Island, held online for 6 hours a day.

“We try and create activities and supply lists where people don’t have to go out and make special purchases or special trips,” said Anna Birch of CampCloud.

The Boy Scouts, Wildlife Conservation Society and the National Academy of Athletics are also among the popular organizations offering programs online this summer.

Some traditional camps are also offering a so-called Camp in a Box option, including 4-H and art classes for kids.

Another perk to at-home programs? They’re usually cheaper.

“It’s about half of what you’d pay for our in-person camp,” said Birch.

There are plenty of free options as well. Google just launched Camp YouTube with more than 1,200 videos rolling out every weekday through July 5. It’s available from YouTube’s Learn at Home site and YouTube Kids.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2VmZ7Fb

More from MyHighPlains.com: