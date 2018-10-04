Virtual Reality Expert from the UK to Speak at Freshman Convocation

West Texas A&M University’s Freshman Convocation ceremony will feature Sarah Jones, a virtual reality expert and scholar from the United Kingdom, as the keynote speaker at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 4, at the First United Bank Center. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Because this year’s common reader, “Ready Player One,” focuses on a teenager’s life in a virtual world, the Readership WT Committee recruited Jones to come to campus. Jones, head of the Birmingham School of Media at Birmingham City University, hopes to inspire students in their friendships and teamwork.



Jones, an Apple Distinguished Educator, is the co-founder of VR Girls UK, a champion of women in technology, and is an award-winning 360-degree filmmaker. Jones is listed as a top influencer in virtual reality and served as a television reporter for more than a decade before moving into academia.



The WTAMU Freshman Convocation ceremony formally welcomes the freshman class and allows students to envision themselves graduating from WT.