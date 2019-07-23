You can now buy a flamethrower for your drone

It’s a bird.
It’s a plane.
It’s a drone with a flamethrower attached to it.
You heard it right.
The company “throwflame” is selling a flamethrower people can hook up to their drones letting them spit fire from the sky.
Weighing in at four pounds, the attachment stores a gallon of fuel and can shoot flames for a little over a minute.
This flamethrower also boasts a firing range of up to 25 feet.
The company says it’s designed to burn brush and remove things like hornet nests.
But, it may also burn a hole in your wallet.
The TF19 flamethrower is selling for just under $1,500.