You can now buy a flamethrower for your drone

It’s a bird.

It’s a plane.

It’s a drone with a flamethrower attached to it.

You heard it right.

The company “throwflame” is selling a flamethrower people can hook up to their drones letting them spit fire from the sky.

Weighing in at four pounds, the attachment stores a gallon of fuel and can shoot flames for a little over a minute.

This flamethrower also boasts a firing range of up to 25 feet.

The company says it’s designed to burn brush and remove things like hornet nests.

But, it may also burn a hole in your wallet.

The TF19 flamethrower is selling for just under $1,500.