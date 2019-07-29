Woman wants childless millennials banned from Disney World

Woman criticizes millennials without children for being immature and for their attire, among other things

(FOX NEWS) – A woman launches a profane diatribe on Facebook, saying millennials should be banned from Disney World.

She went on a rant, saying “childless couples” and “immature millennials” should be banned from what’s often called “the happiest place on earth.”

Using words we wouldn’t say on television, the woman, whose name was blacked out, claimed people from those demographics are ruining the experience.

She says they wear what she’s calling “slutty shorts.”

And, she says one of them even bought a pretzel her son wanted, making him cry.

In fact, Disney Resorts have been trying to lure millennials for years, and many of them visit because it reminds them of the happy times they had growing up.