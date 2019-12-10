Watch: Christmas tree catches fire

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WMBF) — Firefighters In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina demonstrated how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch on fire.
The fire department’s message is that if you’re decorating with a live tree, make sure you keep it watered.
To drive that point home, Myrtle Beach Firefighters set up a demonstration to show what happens when hot lights come in contact with a dry tree.
It took just three minutes for the tree, packages under it, and a nearby couch to go up in flames.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t have a single Christmas decoration-related fire in 2019, and they’re hoping it stays the same this year.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Kids Inc. girls basketball registration is underway
- WATCH LIVE: House Democrats to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. President Trump
- WATCH LIVE: Democratic Leaders Announces Impeachment Articles
- Oklahoma governor taps longtime foundation head as OU regent
- Jury acquits Texas man of pot charges in Nebraska