Watch: Christmas tree catches fire

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WMBF) — Firefighters In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina demonstrated how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch on fire.

The fire department’s message is that if you’re decorating with a live tree, make sure you keep it watered.

To drive that point home, Myrtle Beach Firefighters set up a demonstration to show what happens when hot lights come in contact with a dry tree.

It took just three minutes for the tree, packages under it, and a nearby couch to go up in flames.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t have a single Christmas decoration-related fire in 2019, and they’re hoping it stays the same this year.

