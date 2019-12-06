Viral Video: Southern cat hello

(NBC NEWS) — The internet has a new viral cat sensation and this one has a southern accent!

The video shows the orange feline, named Gambino, running away from the camera into the kitchen, before popping out from behind the fridge to meow.

In the clip, Gambino s meow sounds just like the words “well, hi” said in a thick southern accent.

The video was shot by Gambino’s owner

It was posted on social media earlier this week and his been viewed and liked more than 1.4 million times.

