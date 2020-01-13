Viral Family Feud contestant gets $10k worth of Popeyes

(CNN) — A ‘Family Feud Canada” contestant got a little ahead of herself when answering the final question to win the game.
A contestant on Family Feud in Canada went viral after she missed out on $10,000 with this hilarious wrong answer.
“Name Popeye’s favorite food.
“Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”
It’s the dance that makes it – Popeyes makes chicken, Popeye the character makes spinach.
Now Eve is getting all the chicken she could ever ask for – direct message us to claim you $10,000 worth of Popeyes.
Popeyes made headlines last year for their highly popular spicy chicken sandwich.
It returned in November after quickly selling out in August.