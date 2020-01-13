Viral Family Feud contestant gets $10k worth of Popeyes

Popeyes gives 'Family Feud Canada' contestant $10,000 worth of food after her wrong answer goes viral

(CNN) — A ‘Family Feud Canada” contestant got a little ahead of herself when answering the final question to win the game.

A contestant on Family Feud in Canada went viral after she missed out on $10,000 with this hilarious wrong answer.

“Name Popeye’s favorite food.

“Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”

It’s the dance that makes it – Popeyes makes chicken, Popeye the character makes spinach.

Now Eve is getting all the chicken she could ever ask for – direct message us to claim you $10,000 worth of Popeyes.

Popeyes made headlines last year for their highly popular spicy chicken sandwich.

It returned in November after quickly selling out in August.