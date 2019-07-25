VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition

by: Fox News

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO/FOX News) — Two-year-old Joseph Tidd was born without a left forearm, and while he was at a Orlando Pride soccer game he had an opportunity to meet a player, Carson Pickett who was also born with a left forearm.

It was a heartwarming moment, Fox News reported, when the two shared a moment on the sidelines.

On Tidd’s Instagram you’re able to see pictures captured from the game.

“Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on Carson Pickett! I love fist bumping her. If you can’t tell she makes me smile, double chin and all,” Tidd wrote on Instagram.

