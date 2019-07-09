Violent brawl breaks out at Disneyland

Camera's capture how guests at Disneyland's Toontown begin throwing punches in front of children

A violent brawl breaks out at the “happiest place on earth”.

A group of guests at Disneyland’s Toontown throwing punches and pulling hair Saturday.

Cellphone footage of the fight shows at least two men and two women fighting.

One man can be seen punching a women repeatedly.

The footage is hard to watch as some of the women end up on the floor and need help getting up.

All of this happening while children and other guests watched in shock and horror.

The cause of the brawl is not known.

Anaheim Police say all those involved are related and were later escorted out of the park.

Officers tried to interview the family outside but no one was cooperative.

It’s unclear if anyone involved is facing any criminal charges.