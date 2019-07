DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is arrested after police say they ran into the back of a patrol vehicle.

It was all captured on video from inside the patrol vehicle. Officials said the driver was going about 40 mph.

DPD said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

The driver, Esteva de la Cruz, 36, was booked into the Dalhart jail. They are charged with DWI, Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest.