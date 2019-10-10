Toddler gives sister big hug at the bus stop

Adorable video shots excited toddler hugging his sister after she gets of the school bus

(FOX NEWS) — A heartwarming moment between two siblings.

As a girl runs off the school bus to hug her little brother in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Tonique Chadwick says her five-year-old daughter Lyric just started kindergarten.

The change has been an adjustment for two-year-old Logan who was used to being with his sister all day.

So when the time comes to pick her up from the school bus stop Chadwick says the toddler can barely contain himself.

The minute he sees the school bus pull up he gets giddy and puts out his arm, ready to give his big sister a hug